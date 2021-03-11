Saba Pataudi Posts A Throwback Picture With Saif Ali Khan, Quips 'I Have A Bhai Jaan Too'

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture with Saif. The two were seen posing for the camera as they attended Taimur’s third birthday party. The picture is doing the rounds on social media as netizens are loving the sister-brother bond in the picture.

Saba Pataudi posts picture from Taimur Ali Khan's birthday

Saba is very active on social media and regularly posts pictures with her family members. The actor mentioned in the caption that she too has a brother as she posed with Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Saba was seen wearing a leopard print dress as she tied her hair and kept it on one shoulder and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Saif Ali Khan was seen wearing a grey polo neck t-shirt and blue denims as he sported a beard. Saba captioned the picture as, “I have a BHAI Jaan too ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜˜Throwback.. Tim's 3rd birthday party. Brother Sister Bond !ðŸ’ž” She further added hashtags of big brother, proud of you, love among things. Check out the post from Saba Pataudi’s profile below.

Netizens react to Saba Patuadi's photos

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of netizens flocked to the post and left their comments on and reactions on the same. A number of people online gushed to the post and appreciated the actors look in the picture and sent him love. Many other people commented on the post and told Saba that her brother is very handsome and that she too is looking lovely in the picture. Check out some of the comments by several netizens on the post below.

Several other fans stated in the comments section that they would like to see more pictures of the duo together and that they love seeing her pics in their feed. Some other people also sent love and kind regards to the brother-sister duo and left heart and kiss emoticons in the comment section. Check out some of the comments by several netizens o the post below.

Saba Pataudi's family

Saba Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba has two siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Here are some family photos posted by Saba Pataudi on her profile, check them out below.

Image credits: Saba Pataudi IG

