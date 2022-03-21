Where To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer '83'? Find Details About The Film's OTT Release Here

Ranveer Singh surely wowed the audience with his ace performance in his last sports drama 83. The film revolved around the Cricket World Cup of 1983, when India scripted history with its iconic win. The actor was hailed for portraying former captain Kapil Dev in the movie. The film's theatrical run in cinemas did not go as expected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a day after the Bombay High court refused to restrain OTT platforms from streaming the Bollywood film, 83 recently released on two streaming giants. Here are all details about 83's OTT release.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 made its television premiere on March 20, 2022. The film was premiered on Star Gold on Sunday at 8 pm. While the movie has already made its TV debut, it also landed on not one but two OTT services. Both Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix welcomed the multi-starrer film. Announcing the film's OTT debut, Netflix India wrote, "What better way to kick off the cricket season than to relive our most iconic victory," while Hotstar wrote, "Are we in a stadium coz we can hear fans cheering! 83 is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

More about Bombay HC's decision on 83's OTT release

Ahead of 83's OTT release, Mad Man Film Ventures filed a suit against Reliance Entertainment Studio, Phantom Films Pvt. Ltd., Star India Pvt. Ltd., Netflix Global LLC and others seeking an injunction against the release of the film for alleged copyright infringement. As per Live Law, Mad Man Film ventures stated in their plea that in light of consent terms, the ownership of the property was divided between them (37.5%), Reliance Entertainment (37.5%) and Vibri Media Pvt. Ltd. (25%).

Mad Man claimed other parties in the agreement did not grant their consent to release the film on the OTT platforms - Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. The Bombay High Court refused to restrain the OTT platforms from streaming the sports drama. The film finally had its television premiere on March 20 and also arrived on the two streaming services on March 21. The film was released on December 24 and is helmed by Kabir Khan.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in