Saba Pataudi is very active when it comes to sharing unseen glimpses of the Pataudi clan. She always manages to surprise her Insta fam with some of their amazing family moments captured in the past. Saba's Instagram timeline is a storehouse of the Pataudi family's priceless memories. From brother Saif Ali Khan's childhood pictures to mother Sharmila's Tagore's unseen glimpses, Saba's Instagram has all of them.

Saba is a doting aunt to two adorable nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She is known for showering love and adulation on the younger ones in her family and keeps showering love on the three kids in the family including Inaaya, Jeh and Taimur. Recently, Saba took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan.

Saba Pataudi shares an unseen pic of Taimur

On Sunday, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture that featured Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, Taimur is seen lounging on a small chair with his hands up. The little munchkin was seen donned in a white coloured Kurta Pajama. Sharing the picture, Saba captioned the post as "My boys....Chote Nawab.....

Mahsha'Allah 🧿💗 Lounging like a royal ...na ? 😁😘 #sundayfunday #saifalikhanpataudi #taimuralikhan #timtim

#jehjaan #bigbrother"

Take a look at her post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Looks just like Raj Kapoor 😍" another wrote "He is so so cute ❤️" Earlier Saba shared an old throwback picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday.

Saba Pataudi wishes Ibrahim on his birthday

As Ibrahim Ali khan turned 21 on Saturday, Saba took to her Instagram and shared an old picture from Ibrahim's childhood days. In the picture, the little Ibrahim was seen wearing his Abba Saif's glasses and making some goofy expressions.

Sharing the throwback pic, Saba captioned the post as "My Iggy Potter 😍 😄Wearing Abba's glasses....May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST...in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you...always ❤️📷: ME"

Take a look at the post:

