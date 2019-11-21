Sabyasachi Mukherjee On His Struggles With Depression; Says 'tried To Commit Suicide Once'

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most famous names in the world of fashion. The designer is unapologetic about the demons he has faced and still experiences moments of doubts and frustration. Read ahead to know more-

Sabyasachi Mukherjee opens up about the demons he faced

“If you see a woman ‘overdressed’, caked with makeup, armoured with jewellery, it is most likely that she is wounded, and bleeding inside, silently”, are Sabuasachi Mujkherjee’s words, equating an ‘overdressed’ woman to an emotionally wounded woman. This Instagram post went viral earlier this year, with many viewers stating the post to be ‘misogynistic’, ‘sexist’, and ‘ignorant’. Take a look at what the designer posted on his official Instagram handle-

After facing severe backlash for the post, Sabyasachi issued an apology where he clarified what he meant, saying that he had worked in the industry for over twenty years and that this is where he had experienced much of what he had written about. His apology post read,

“I thought a lot about whether to post this, but sometimes it is important to set the record straight and get the right message across. Having been in the fashion industry for over 20 years, I have encountered it firsthand and commented about it in many of my interviews - how, while many women use fashion and beauty for joy and self-expression, others use it as ‘retail therapy’ to fill in the gaps and voids in their lives. We, as a society, often get extremely judgemental about peoples’ clothing choices, calling them ‘overdressed’ or ‘tacky’ or ‘inappropriate’. We fail to understand that maybe some are using these as coping mechanisms to put on a brave front to make up for the lack of a support system. The true essence of the post was to ask people to be aware, empathetic, and not judgemental of peoples’ personal clothing choices, which could be a manifestation of their internal anguish.” That a look at his apology post put up on his official Instagram handle-

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a private person who rarely opens up about his personal life. But, when he decides to speak on certain issues, he is truthful and unapologetic about the demon’s he has faced. When a leading news portal caught up with the designer on the sidelines of his recent show in Mumbai, he sat down without fuss on a stool and spoke about his own mental health and how he once even tried to commit suicide.

Mukherjee said in an interview that he got into severe depression when he was 17 years old and tried to attempt suicide. However, obviously it was a failed attempt. He also added to it by saying that, mental health in today’s day and time, with this quick pace of life, is becoming more pronounced. He said that people need to understand that it is not something that one needs to be ashamed of or fear because it’s quite normal. He concluded by saying that people need to learn to talk about it as normally as possible.

