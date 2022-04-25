Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Tendulkar To Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon? Deets Inside

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is all set to make a name for herself in the glamour world. Sara is one of the most popular celeb kids with a massive fan following on her social media handle.

Reportedly, the newbie is gearing up to make her big Bollywood debut. As per various media reports, she is taking acting lessons and is also a part of various brand endorsements.

Sara Tendulkar to make her Bollywood debut soon

Reportedly, Sara has completed her studies in medicine at London University and has shown keen interest in becoming a part of the Bollywood industry. According to the reports of Bollywoodlife, spilling beans on her debut plans, a close source to the development revealed the portal-

" Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However the 24-year-old girl's interested in making her career in the glamour world".

Further talking about how her parents have supported her in her decisions, the source further added-



" Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes. Sara is a model by profession and her pictures often leave her fans go gaga over her".

More about Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar made her modelling debut with an appearance in a lifestyle advertisement for an e-commerce portal. In the commercial, the celeb kid could be seen flaunting multiple short dresses in style. Along with Sara, the ad also featured Tania Shroff, who is the daughter of industrialists Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff, and Banita Sandhu, who has appeared in the Varun Dhawan starrer film October. Sara Tendulkar shared the advertisement on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, Sara wrote in the caption "@mrselfportrait now in India only on @ajioluxe ✨"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the video came up online, netizens' showered love on the post and wished her luck with her upcoming projects. One of the users wrote, "Good luck, wishes you all the best 🥰🥰🥰♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️" while another wrote "Upcoming superstar 🥰"

Image: Instagram@saratendulkar