Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Steps Into Modelling World, Stars In Lifestyle Brand Ad; WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has taken her first footsteps in the world of showbiz. The 24-year-old made her debut as a model in an advertisement for a lifestyle brand.

Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has followed in the footsteps of the legendary Indian cricketer. The all-rounder, after representing teams like the Mumbai state team, was signed by Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians. His sister, Sara Tendulkar also seems to have chosen a field that attracts eyeballs in the country, though it is not cricket. Sara Tendulkar has made her modelling debut with an appearance in a lifestyle advertisement for Ajio Luxe.

In the commercial, Sara could be seen flaunting multiple short dresses in style. Right from posing with confidence to smiling for the lens, the star kid seemed to be ready for the camera.

She was accompanied by Tania Shroff and Banita Sandhu in the advertisement for Ajio Luxe. The latter has featured in films like October and Sardar Udham, and had begun her journey as a model in Britain.

The former, Tania Shroff, is the daughter of industrialists Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff, and seems to be another fresh face launched through the campaign. She is also in the news for her relationship with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. She had recently posed with Ahan and his family at the screening of his debut film Tadap.

Sara Tendulkar on Instagram

Sara Tendulkar seems to be popular on Instagram as she boasts an impressive fan follower count of a whopping 1.6 million. This is not her first professional venture though, as she has collaborated with brands in the past for her Instagram posts. However, this seemed to be her first video advertisement shot on a big scale.

Sara also seemed to be familiar with some of the other names in the film industry. She had recently dropped a snap of her 'date night', where she bonded with singer Kanika Kapoor. She has been romantically linked with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and buzz surrounding it has dominated grapevine on Instagram in the past.

She completed her graduation from the University College London in the year 2018.