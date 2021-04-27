Sadhguru Offers Isha Vidhya School Premises As COVID-19 Centres, Kangana Hails Volunteers

Amid the rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in India, spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru took to Twitter and announced extending help to the Tamil Nadu government. Sadhguru offered to convert the premises of Isha Vidhya school into a COVID centre with a capacity of 990 beds.

Sadhguru offers help to Tamil Nadu government

Sadhguru appealed to the community to step up and ‘unite in strengthening the hands of the administration to overcome this challenge.’ This humanitarian initiative by Sadhguru received appreciation from one of his ardent followers and actress Kangana Ranaut. She thanked the volunteers of Isha Foundation and Sadhguru for their noble help in battling the deadly virus.

We are offering premises of #IshaVidhya schools to Tamil Nadu government as #COVID care centers with a bed capacity of 990. I appeal to the community to unite in strengthening the hands of the administration to overcome this challenge. –Sg @ishavidhya #BeatTheVirus — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 27, 2021

This is not the first time that the leader and his volunteers have extended their help to the government. Last year, Isha Yoga Center offered its premises to the Tamil Nadu Government for medical purposes in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Isha volunteers also supported the government hospitals. Moreover, Sadhguru requested Isha volunteers across the world to ensure vulnerable sections of the population will not die of starvation. He also urged every citizen to do whatever they can individually and support the local administration in these challenging times.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut. a follower of Sadhguru recently visited the Isha Foundation In Tamil Nadu and documented her experience on Twitter. The actress gave a glimpse of her visit by sharing pictures and narrating her blissful time spent amid nature and the amazing mystic atmosphere at the ashram. “Visiting ashram @ishafoundation after so long but it’s a same serene place where chirping birds wake you up in the morning and fluttering butterflies make you hum songs that were forgotten. Nice to be indulging in yoga, meditations, and of course authentic Tamil food and coffee (sic)” she wrote then.

Visiting aashram @ishafoundation after so long but it’s same serene place where chirping birds wake you up in the morning and fluttering butterflies make you hum songs that were forgotten. Nice to be indulging in yoga, meditations and of course authentic Tamil food and coffee â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/OSpWF6KVAN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 9, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

According to official data, there are 95,048 active COVID-19 cases in the State. Meanwhile, cumulative cases have climbed to 9,43,044. The death toll in the State has mounted to 13,475 so far. The Tamil Nadu government on April 25 evening announced stringent curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the State. In the past 24 hours, about 1,25,718 samples have been tested via Reverse transcription- Polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

(Image credit: SadhguruJV/ Kangana/ Twitter/PTI)