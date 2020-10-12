Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read

Cricketer Zaheer Khan played for the Indian national team from 2000 till 2014 and was a left-arm pacer. Meanwhile, his wife, model and actor Sagarika Ghatge has worked in many movies and endorsed many brands in her career. Here is everything you need to know about Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s combined net worth. Read more details about their career.

Also Read | Philadelphia Gets Donation Of 1.8 Mn N95 Masks From India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Zaheer Khan’s net worth:

As per a report published in sportskeeda.com, Zaheer Khan’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 33 million USD. Converted in rupees, the cricketer’s net worth becomes Rs 2,41,53,92,100 (Rs 241.53 crores). The report further adds that Zaheer Khan was also the brand ambassador of a popular clothing retail brand named Sher Khan and was also the co-owner of this brand.

Also Read | Private Sector Will Be A Co-traveller In India & ISRO's Space Sector Journey: MoS PMO

More so, Zaheer has also invested money in the restaurant business and has started his own eatery called, Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine, adds the report. Sportskeeda.com further claims that he has started his own sports lounge in Pune named ‘TOSS’ and is the co-founder of Pro Sport Fitness & Services. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot in April 2017.

Also Read | Private Sector Will Be A Co-traveller In India & ISRO's Space Sector Journey: MoS PMO

Sagarika Ghatge’s net worth:

A report published in biographywikipedia.com claims that actor Sagarika Ghatge’s net worth is estimated to be around 3.2 million USD. Converted in rupees, Sagarika’s net worth becomes Rs 23,43,18,400 (Rs 23.43 crores). The report further adds that Sagarika generates a majority of her income by acting gigs and business ventures. Sagarika is also a huge car enthusiast and owns a BMW i5, suggests the report.

Hence, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan combined net worth becomes 33.6 million USD (Rs 265.25 crores)

Also Read | Philadelphia Gets Donation Of 1.8 Mn N95 Masks From India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

On the professional front:

Sagarika made her debut in Bollywood with the much-acclaimed sports entertainer, Chak De! India. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade and Sagarika Ghatge in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of coach Kabir Khan, who dreams to make his all-girls team emerge victorious against all odds in the Hockey World Final. Directed by Shimit Amin, the film also stars Shilpa Shukla, Seema Azmi and Tanya Abrol in prominent roles.

(Image credits: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.