Sagarika Ghatge "can't Wait For Life To Be Normal Again" As She Shares A Throwback Pic

Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge recently took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself by the clear blue waters. The actress wrote that she wished everything went back to normal amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. She further wrote that the picture was taking her back in time. Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge's picture from the Maldives here.

Sagarika Ghatge poses by the sea

The Chak De! India actress shared a serene photo of herself with a beautiful sea in the background. Sagarika was seen wearing a white and pink maxi dress with her hair tied in a bun. The actress wrote, "Happiest near the beach, can’t wait for life to be normal again. Pictures taking me back in time" as she shared the picture.

Friends and fans react to Sagarika Ghatge's recent post

The actress' friends and fans quickly commented on her recent post. Sagarika's friend Poorna Patel Soni left a comment on her post saying that she'd have to eat mango cake until everything went back to normal. Actress Vidya Malavade also left a comment saying, "Take me with you next time" with a heart emoticon. Most of the fans commented that the actress looked absolutely beautiful. One fan left a comment saying that the actress was a stunner while another fan commented that the place in her photo was awesome.

Sagarika Ghatge misses her husband Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghtage and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in 2017 in a lavish ceremony that was attended by several celebrities. Recently, the actress seemed to miss her husband as she took to Instagram and shared one of their throwback photos. While she shared the photo, she wrote "Just cause I miss you" in her captions and tagged her hubby in the post.

A quick look at Sagarika Ghatge's career

Ghatge made her acting debut with the 2007 sports drama movie Chak De! India in which she portrayed the role of Preeti Sabarwal. She was then seen in the 2009 thriller movie Fox opposite Sunny Deol and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The actress then starred opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2012 movie Rush. The actress was then seen in the Marathi movie Premachi Goshta with Atul Kulkarni, marking her debut in the Marathi film Industry. In 2017, she played the role of Maya Singh in the critically acclaimed movie Irada.

Source: Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram

