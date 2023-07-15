Sai Pallavi Completes Amarnath Yatra, Pens Note About Her Parents' Struggles

Sai Pallavi is in Kashmir for a vacation. The actress recently went on a spiritual expedition to the Amarnath Temple. She was accompanied by her parents. The star, who has reservations about sharing her personal experiences on social media, decided to document this long-awaited pilgrimage.

Sai Pallavi witnessed her parents' physical struggles during their spiritual journey.

She considered herself 'lucky' to be able to witness the powerful pilgrimage.

Sai Pallavi opens up about spiritual journey

Sai Pallavi took to social media and shared a long note about the pilgrimage. The acress said that she observed her parents' labored breathing. She also said that they took breaks on treacherous, snow-laden paths. She described the experience as 'emotionally testing.'

After completing the darshan and walking down the hill, Sai Pallavi saw something 'awe-inspiring'. While some yatris teetered on the verge of giving up, others took a deep breath and chanted Om Namah Shivaya. She said that this chanting had a miraculous impact as the discouraged yatris rose to their feet and forged ahead.

This place is powerful: Sai Pallavi

In her note, Sai Pallavi also mentioned a remarkable quality about the temple. She said that the spiritual place is associated with remarkable acts of selfless service that take place within its sacred premises. She that a healthy body, a strong mind, and a compassionate heart truly make her journey worth living.

She also shared that she was deeply moved by the tireless efforts of the villagers and horses who aided the yatris in fulfilling their wish to worship Lord Shiva in the holy cave. Through her arduous Amarnath yatra, Pallavi said that she experienced something that tested her willpower and physical endurance. She also stated that the journey made her believe that life itself is a pilgrimage.