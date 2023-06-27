Sai Pallavi In Talks For Jr NTR Starrer Devara? Makers React To Rumours

Jr NTR is currently working on his upcoming film Devara. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Recently, there were reports of Sai Pallavi joining the cast of the film. The makers of the film have reacted to the news.

3 things you need to know

Devara is a Telugu-language period drama.

It is directed by Koratala Siva.

The film is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024.

Makers react to Sai Pallavi joining Devara

Several reports of Sai Pallavi joining the film Devara surfaced online on Monday. It also claimed that the actress has been in talks for a cameo in the movie. However, the makers have cleared the air. The official Twitter handle of the film denied the rumors of Sai Pallavi’s inclusion in the movie. They replied to a media publication’s tweet with a simple “NO”. It also accompanied a funny gif of Brahmanandam. After which, the media house deleted the tweet and the article.

(Screenshot of the Devara official handle's tweet)

Devara will be releasing on April 5

Devara translates to God and the shoot for the film commenced in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad earlier this year. Apart from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film's star cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, Narain and more. The release date of the film (April 5) coincides with the festival of Ugadi. This is the second collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva. They previously worked together on Janatha Garage (2016).

Nonetheless, Sai Pallavi's fans still has a couple of projects to look forward to. The actress will be a part of Rajkumar Periasamy’s next. She will be working with Sivakarthikeyan in the movie. Additionally, Sai Pallavi will reportedly feature in a cameo role in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar.