Did You Know Sai Pallavi Was The First Choice For Mani Ratnam's 'Kaatru Veliyidai'?

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actors in the South movie industry. Having made her acting debut in many uncredited characters as a child artist, Sai Pallavi rose to fame with Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam language romantic drama, Premam (2015). But, fans must be unaware of the fact that Sai Pallavi was Mani Ratnam’s first choice for his blockbuster romantic drama, Kaatru Veliyidai. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Sai Pallavi was the first choice for Kaatru Veliyidai

Even though Sai Pallavi was also interested in acting and dancing, she completed her education and holds a degree in the medical stream. But, the actor has never practised medicine. She made her debut in the Tamil movie industry in 2018 with AL Vijay’s Diya. But, fans must be unaware of the fact that a year before she debuted in the Tamil industry, she was offered to play the lead character in Mani Ratnam’s superhit movie, Kaatru Veliyidai (2017).

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Sai Pallavi was director Mani Ratnam’s first choice for his romantic drama movie, Kaatru Veliyidai. Reportedly, Mani Ratnam believed that Sai Pallavi would have been able to do complete justice to the character of a doctor as she had been a medical student in real life. But, things didn’t work out and Sai Pallavi’s character was later played by Aditi Rao Hydari.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

About Kaatru Veliyidai

Kaatru Veliyidai is a Tamil language romantic war drama movie, directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie cast includes Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, Lalitha, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh, and RJ Balaji as the lead characters. Based during the time of the Kargil War, back in 1999, the plot of the film revolves around the story of an Indian Air Force pilot who remembers his romance with the doctor in the lead up to the war, while being kept as a prisoner of war at a jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The movie has won two National Film Awards at the 65th National Film Awards for the Best Music Direction was given to AR Rahman and Best Female Playback Singer .

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.