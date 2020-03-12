Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Most Beautiful Pictures Together

The Nawabs of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently posed together and Ibrahim shared the picture on his Instagram. Both Saif and Ibrahim served their sharp looks and looked dapper in black suits. The duo are extremely popular and fans are already drooling over the father and son's picture. Ibrahim Ali Khan also captioned the photo 'just me and the old man.' the father and son have a bunch of pictures together. Let's take a look at Saif Ali Khan's photos with Ibrahim and the family below.

Saif and Ibrahim are serving their dapper looks in this picture. Ibrahim Ali Khan is dressed in striped black pants and a black blazer. Check out some photos of them together.

This picture is from Diwali 2019. All the members of the family look elegant and ready for the festivities. Fans looks like the younger version of Saif Ali Khan.

This photo is from Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Sara Ali Khan took it to her Instagram to wish her dad . All three of his children can be seen in the picture.

This picture of Saif and his three children is from Christmas 2018. Saif and Ibrahim have a great father-son bond. The actor said that they come from a family of actors. He said that Ibrahim is still young and insists that he completes his education first. The actor further added that he will support Ibrahim in whatever he wants to do and has great plans for his future.

