Holi 2020 Bollywood Fashion: Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan & Others

Holi 2020, the festival of colours took place on Tuesday, March 10. It is the time when fans in huge numbers wait to see what their favourite stars are wearing for the celerations. This year, pictures of Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, amongst others were all over the internet. Take a sneak peek into what Bollywood actors wore for Holi 2020.

Holi 2020 fashion: Bollywood actors sport comfy outfits

Vicky Kaushal

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship star Vicky Kausal attended the Holi 2020 bash at Isha Ambani's residence along with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal wore a plain white shirt and a pair of denim jeans. He complimented his attire with quirky footwear.

Rajkummar Rao

Made In China actor Rajkummar Rao celebrated Holi at Isha Ambani's residence along with Patralekhaa. Rajkummar Rao pulled off a black kurta that had tiny polka dots on it. He teamed his attire with a pair of black shiny loafers. Take a look.

Varun Dhawan

As per reports, Varun Dhawan celebrated Holi with Natasha Dalal and his friends in Juhu. Varun sported a casual basic tee and blue denim jeans. Varun Dhawan's tee had 'Made In India' printed on it. He sported a pair of reflectors and also wore a bandana on his head.

Saif Ali Khan

For the Holi 2020 bash, Saif Ali Khan opted for a plain white kurta set. He clubbed his outfit with a pair of classy sunglasses. Accompanied by Kareena Kapoor and Taimur, Saif Ali Khan's pictures were all over the internet. Not to miss his loafers that compliment his overall attire.

