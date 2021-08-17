Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Rent Out Their Former Home For THIS Staggering Amount

Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his 51st birthday along with the teaser release of his forthcoming movie Bhoot Police. After grabbing headlines for his lavish birthday party with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and two kids, the actor is again in the news for receiving a handsome amount after renting out his former home. The couple is currently enjoying a getaway in the Maldives.

Saif Ali Khan rents out his Bandra apartment

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the Tashan couple moved out earlier this year from their Bandra apartment to a new home. Located in Fortune Heights in Bandra West, Mumbai, the actor's former apartment is rented out for a whopping Rs. 3.5 lakh per month while the security deposit amounts to Rs. 15 lakh. The 1,500 sq ft apartment with two car parking spaces is rented out to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP. The agreement was signed on August 13, 2021.

More on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

On August 16 Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to wish her husband on his 51st birthday. The actor uploaded some unseen photos of their vacation in the Maldives with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. In the pictures, the couple was seen enjoying some quality time with each other by the poolside. She wrote in the caption, 'Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want ❤️'.

Saif Ali Khan's eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram to treat the netizens with a rare image of Jeh. Wishing her father on his birthday, Sara posed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh. She captioned the photos writing, 'Happiest Birthday Abba 🎂🎂Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend 🤓 the best conversationalist 📚 the coolest travel buddy 🍝 and one of the biggest support systems. Love you 💓💓'.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming supernatural action movie titled Bhoot Police which will be released on August 18 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the highly awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha slated to be released this Christmas.

IMAGE- AP

