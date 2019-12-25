The Debate
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's X'mas Bash: B-town Celebs Descend In Style

Bollywood News

Several B-town celebrities in the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Kapur, Malaika Arora, and others took the fashion quotient up a notch at X'mas bash

Saif

Several Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Kapur, Malaika Arora, and others took the fashion quotient up a notch and descended in style at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash. For the bash, Alia was seen wearing a navy blue full-sleeved wrap dress which she teamed up with a pair of heels. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, wore a flattering white one-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline. Ibrahim too was seen in a grey T-shirt and blue denim half jacket. 

