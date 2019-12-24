Saif Ali Khan Starrers That Went Unnoticed At The Box Office - 'Laal Kaptaan' To 'Tashan'

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and he has had a long enough journey in the Hindi film industry. Saif made his debut with the film Parampara in 1993. He has been in the industry for more than two decades and has had his shares of ups and downs. Even though the actor has served for many years in the industry, many of his films have not tasted success. Here are some of Saif Ali Khan films that tanked at didn't perform well office.

Happy Ending

Released in 2014, Happy Ending is a romantic comedy film directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The film was produced by Illuminati Films and stars Saif Ali Khan, Ileana D'Cruz and Govinda in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around a confused writer goes on the search of inspiration for his next story and falls in love with a best seller author who does not believe in love. The film did not fare well at the box office at it was budgeted for ₹ 57 crores but could churn out ₹ 22 crores.

Tashan

Released in 2008, Tashan is an action comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra of Yash Raj Films and marked the directorial debut of Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film did not fare well at the box office. As the film was budgeted for ₹ 31 crores but could only churn out ₹ 29 crores. The film was not received well by the audience and movie critics.

Laal Kaptaan

The film Laal Kaptaan is 2019 Indian Hindi-language epic action drama film written and directed by Navdeep Singh. The film starred Saif Ali Khan in a lead role. The film revolved around an 18th-century setting, a Naga sadhu in India sets out on a journey across Bundelkhand to seek revenge for an injustice committed in the past. However, the film tanked at the box office as the film was budgeted for ₹ 41 crores but only churned out ₹ 2 crores.

