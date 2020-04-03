Saif Ali Khan Had To Lose Weight For 'Jawaani Jaaneman' & Other Trivia About The Film

Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama film that released in 2020. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala in lead roles. Tabu also has a cameo appearance in the film, as Alaya’s mother. The movie tells the story of a middle-aged man who likes to party a lot.
However, his life takes a turn when he finds out that he has a teenage daughter. The movie also marks as the debut of Alaya F. Let’s take a look at the interesting details and trivia below.
Jawaani Jaaneman Trivia
- After 20 years, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan appeared onscreen together. They were last seen in Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1999. The two were also a part of Biwi No 1 that was released in the same year.
- Saif Ali Khan offered his daughter Sara Ali Khan the role in Jawaani Jaaneman when Kedarnath was temporarily shelved. It did not happen as the Kedarnath project was resumed.
- Saif Ali Khan's classic Ole Ole from Yeh Dilagi was re-created in this film.
- This movie is the debut of Alaya Furniturewala.
- This is the first time Tabu and Saif Ali Khan are paired with each other. In the year 2000, a film starring both of them was announced as Shaadi.com, but it never happened.
- Alaya also made a reference to Feroz Khan in the film. Feroz is the father of Alaya's stepmother Laila Khan.
- Saif Ali Khan had to lose weight to look 10 years younger than his age. The actor is actually 49-years-old.
- According to the opening credits, this Saif Ali Khan starrer is an official remake of the Argentinean comedy film Igualita a mi (2010) which was written by Juan Vera and Daniel Cúparo.
- This movie was released 28 days after Saif Ali Khan's much-acclaimed role of Udhaybhan in Tanaji (2020).
- The title of the film is inspired from hit disco song of 80s, Jawaani Jaaneman from Namak Halal (1982).
- Farida Jalal made a comeback in this film.
