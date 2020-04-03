Saif Ali Khan Had To Lose Weight For 'Jawaani Jaaneman' & Other Trivia About The Film

Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama film that released in 2020. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala in lead roles. Tabu also has a cameo appearance in the film, as Alaya’s mother. The movie tells the story of a middle-aged man who likes to party a lot.

However, his life takes a turn when he finds out that he has a teenage daughter. The movie also marks as the debut of Alaya F. Let’s take a look at the interesting details and trivia below.

Jawaani Jaaneman Trivia

After 20 years, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan appeared onscreen together. They were last seen in Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1999. The two were also a part of Biwi No 1 that was released in the same year.

Saif Ali Khan offered his daughter Sara Ali Khan the role in Jawaani Jaaneman when Kedarnath was temporarily shelved. It did not happen as the Kedarnath project was resumed.

Saif Ali Khan's classic Ole Ole from Yeh Dilagi was re-created in this film.

This movie is the debut of Alaya Furniturewala.

This is the first time Tabu and Saif Ali Khan are paired with each other. In the year 2000, a film starring both of them was announced as Shaadi.com, but it never happened.

Alaya also made a reference to Feroz Khan in the film. Feroz is the father of Alaya's stepmother Laila Khan.

Saif Ali Khan had to lose weight to look 10 years younger than his age. The actor is actually 49-years-old.

According to the opening credits, this Saif Ali Khan starrer is an official remake of the Argentinean comedy film Igualita a mi (2010) which was written by Juan Vera and Daniel Cúparo.

This movie was released 28 days after Saif Ali Khan's much-acclaimed role of Udhaybhan in Tanaji (2020).

The title of the film is inspired from hit disco song of 80s, Jawaani Jaaneman from Namak Halal (1982).

Farida Jalal made a comeback in this film.

