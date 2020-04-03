Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Quarantine Routine With Son Taimur

Tanhaji actor Saif Ali Khan is making the most of the quarantine time as he is having a good quality time with his wife and son. He is spending his time doing various things in his house. Read on to know more about what Saif Ali Khan has to say:

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur make best use of time during quarantine

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Saif Ali Khan said that he had cooked food for his entire staff and that it was fun. It has been really serene and peaceful for the actor. Khan also stated that there are times when he is worried too. He does not want people to suffer and we all are going through a pandemic. He exclaimed that it is a bit scary.

Khan further said that it is a time of introspection. The Khan family is really happy when they are not competing actively. But the world that we humans have set up demands competition on every level. That has led to unhappiness at times. However, at the end of the day, we need people and we need this competition to survive. This gives the world its buzz.

Khan also said that he is treating it like a voyage on a ship. He is working out, reading and playing music, and he is cooking and chilling too. He went on to say that Taimur is the silver lining, and they are having a blast with him.

When asked about his son Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan said that he is not getting bored. He runs around the house, paints and plants trees. He also reads and dances in the house. He is doing okay, said the father.

