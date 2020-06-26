Times When Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's Style Proved They Are True Royals; See Pics

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most popular and photographed couple. Apart from their successful career in films, the couple is also known for their stylish public appearances. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008 and got married in 2012. They currently have a three-year-old son Taimur who is also a paparazzi favourite. Saif Ali Khan's royal heritage is no secret, while Kareena's style sense is something fans look up to. Here are times when the couple looked like true royalty.

Here are 5 times Saif & Kareena proved they are a true royal couple

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor look absolutely stunning in this picture. Kareena Kapoor is seen adorning a bright pink full-sleeved kameez along with a lehenga. There is a golden border on her kameez. Furthermore, she has completed this look with a large black bindi and huge jhumkas. The pink lipstick goes well with her outfit. While Saif is wearing a light pink coloured Kurta with an off-white dhoti. He has draped a small dupatta draped around his arm and shoulders.

Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor fan page (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are giving major couple goals in this picture. Saif is wearing a lavender shirt over white pants, with a brown belt creating contrast in his look. Kareena is wearing a buttoned body fitting, short trench dress, with a belt on her waist. While Bebo has gone easy with the makeup, she still looks stylish with glasses and a handbag.

Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor look absolutely sultry in this picture. Kareena has her arm wrapped around Saif’s while she wears a thigh-high slit royal blue gown. Saif looks absolutely dapper with his buttoned-up blazer over a white shirt. The black bow tie on his neck and the black pants create a contrast in his appearance, making him look even more elegant. The red flower on his chest pocket adds the 'royal' to his looks.

In this picture, Saif Ali Khan is joined by his Begum Kareena Kapoor and his sister in law Karisma Kapoor. Bebo is wearing a stunning golden saree over a golden blouse with a plunging neckline. Kareena Kapoor is wearing nude makeup with golden eye shadow. Her arms are wrapped around Saif’s who is wearing a Bandh Gala black Kurta over white pyjama pants. The royal couple is joined by Karisma Kapoor in this picture, who looks stunning in her white saree and blouse, which has a silver and golden border. The actor is also wearing huge silver jhumkas to complete her look.

The couple manages to make anything look extremely stylish. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are joined by their three-year-old son Taimur in this picture. The family is dressed in traditional Indian clothes. While Kareena is wearing a black patterned lehenga with dupatta, she completes her look with a traditional choker and large earrings.

The makeup on Bebo’s face is minimal, while the black bindi highlights her features. Saif Ali Khan is complementing Kareena’s look by wearing a blue Kurta over a white churidar, he completes his look with a royal blue cut sleeve printed jacket. Little munchkin Taimur sports a churidar and Kurta with a jacket on top and looks as cute as ever.

