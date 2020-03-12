Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Moments From 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Dil Chahta Hai is one of the films that defines friendship in many ways. The movie was released in 2001 and stars Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. The film revolves around their friendship and how they fall apart for having different views towards relationships and their future. The movie also won several awards and was a huge bit when it was released. It is still widely popular for its dialogues and presentation. Let’s take a look at Saif Ali Khan's best moments from the film.

When Sameer meets Christine in Goa

Sameer breaks up with Priya after he fails to call her. The three friends then go to Goa. They have a good time and while returning, Sameer says that he does not want to return and suggests the other must leave. They take a trip back while Sameer meets a girl named Christine in Goa who cons him.

Sameer meets Pooja at his house

Pooja is friends with Sameer's parents. So their parents plan to meet up and talk about a proposal of marriage. However, they don't want to get married. So when they meet, they are quite awkward about it. In the awkward meeting, she tells him that she is already seeing someone. It is considered a hilarious scene.

Sameer panics after he realises he has not called Priya

This is the scene where Sameer's girlfriend Priya is mad at him and wants him to choose between her and his friends. He said he needs time. Then she walks away infuriated. Sameer then crashes at his friends' place and remembers that he was supposed to call her. He soon realises that his watch is not working and that he is way past the 'deadline' Priya had given him. It is among the most hilarious scenes from the film.

