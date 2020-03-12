Ibrahim Ali Khan 'looks More Like Saif Ali Khan Than Saif Ali Khan Himself' Say Fans

Ibrahim Ali Khan and a clothing brand for which he modelled for shared a series of pictures of the young star in athleisure and casual wear. This is the time that the star kid is modelling or endorsing any brand.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram shared several pictures in black hoodies, white high neck jumpers in a casual style shoot. He is seen donning an intense look overall. In the last picture, he is posing with a co-model from the same shoot.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos that he shared on his own account

Fans react to Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos

Snippet credits: Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram

Ibrahim Ali shared the picture and mentioned the brand he is endorsing. One of the followers commented, “You look more like Saif Ali Khan than Saif Ali Khan himself”. Some fans called him more good looking than his father Saif Ali Khan. Many followers poured heart emojis on the pictures. Some even found Ibrahim Ali Khan to be the 'replica' of his father.

Even though the pictures are proof of his first-ever brand endorsement, but it's not his first shoot. He posed alongside his sister Sara Ali Khan for the cover of a popular Indian magazine. They looked ethereal in the pictures that were shared on Sara Ali Khan’s account on IG.

