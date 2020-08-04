Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Practices Only One Exercise Regularly To Keep Him Fit; Read Here

Saif Ali Khan is known to be a fitness enthusiast, however, he has a unique way that helps him stay fit. While having a media interaction, Saif Ali Khan once revealed that he does not believe in spending too much time working out or gyming but rather prefers to practice one single exercise regularly, which he believes keeps him completely fit. Read ahead to know more details about this story:

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan practices one exercise that helps him keep fit

Saif Ali Khan has always been open about his fitness regime and how he manages to stay fit and healthy. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor revealed the secret to his fit body and the one exercise that helps him stay healthy.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Saif Ali Khan said that walking is one of the best and healthiest practices to follow as it surely keeps one fit. He also mentioned that walking can prove to be a great stress reliever at times. He mentioned that walking is a great form of a full-body exercise and it is a major, unchanged part of his fitness routine.

The Race actor said he feels that walking is not only physically rewarding but also a great stress reliever. Saif Ali Khan revealed that whenever he is pressed for time, plugging in some good music, wearing his walking shoes on and heading out for a walk is the easiest thing and the best get-away for him to do.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

He was last seen on the big-screen in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol as the lead characters. Saif Ali Khan gained a lot of appreciation from critics for his performance in a negative role in the movie.

The film went on to become a huge commercial success and reportedly made ₹367 crores at the box-office worldwide. The actor also played a cameo in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara that starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghvi. The movie released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.