Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Taimur's Internet Sensation Status Bothers Him: 'I Wish They...'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's elder son Taimur Ali Khan has always been one of the most famous star kids. From the moment of his birth, Taimur has been a paparazzi favourite and an internet sensation. While Taimur also reportedly get a lot of attention in his school, Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the same and added how he and Kareena Kapoor get "irked" by it.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the attention Taimur gets from the media and the internet. While the star kid is also popular in his school, the Vikram Vedha actor wished this was not the scenario. He said, "I wish in school star kids were not given so much importance. They are just kids. I wish they could just blend in with the other kids. But that’s the way it is."

Khan revealed that Taimur is aware of whose son he is and the family he belongs to. However, he has "not created the interest in him" on his own, and his parents know it. The actor added that he and Kareena have taught Taimur how to behave in public and called him a "well-behaved" kid.

Saif Ali Khan talks about work and personal life balance in his family

During the chat, Khan mentioned how he and Kareena are in showbiz due to which they get all the media attention. The actor said they do get "irked" sometimes, which is why they travel to far-away destinations to enjoy some privacy. He added, "But like I said, no complaints. It is because of what we do that we can afford to travel and create our private spaces. So it all balances out."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first child together, Taimur, in 2016 and became parents again as they were blessed with another son last year. Both Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are often busy with their work commitments, but they have mentioned how they ensure one of the parents is always there for their kids.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan