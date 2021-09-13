Saif Ali Khan Says Portrayal Of Mythology In ‘Adipurush’ Correct, Reposes Faith In Makers

Saif Ali Khan, who recently starred in the film Bhoot Police, has several projects in his pipeline. The actor is all set for his next antagonist role in Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas. While fans are already waiting to see the two actors sharing the screen space, this mega venture is the project Saif Ali Khan is not concerned about. Read further to know why.

In a recent interview with PTI, Saif Ali Khan praised the makers of Adipurush and shared how they are aware of what they are doing. The actor also revealed how the makers are making sure the portrayal of religion, history and mythology is correct in the film. Saif Ali Khan even admitted that he is not concerned about the film as he has complete faith in the makers.

"The film is very unique and different. I am not concerned about Adipurush at all because the director, the write and the entire creative organisation are highly educated in the material they are doing. It is impossible to imagine them to put one foot wrong also as far as the correct portrayal of religion, history and mythology goes, they cannot make a mistake," Saif Ali Khan told PTI.

Details about Adipurush

Adipurush stars South star Prabhas in the lead role of Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan is set to play the role of lead antagonist Ravan Lankesh. Kriti Sanon was roped in for the leading lady of the film earlier this year. The actor will portray the role of Sita. The film also casts Sunny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, Vatsal Sheth and Trupti Toradmal. The film is being helmed by Om Raut while T-Series Films and Retrophiles are producing it.

Saif Ali Khan on Go Goa Gone 2

Saif Ali Khan had earlier starred in the horror-comedy Go Goa Gone in 2013. There have been speculations about the film's sequel. While talking to PTI, Saif Ali Khan revealed he would not be a part of Go Goa Gone 2. The actor shared he does not know anything about the sequel as he has nothing to do with it anymore. He had already sold his rights and moved on from the film. Saif Ali Khan also has a remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha in his kitty.

