Saif Ali Khan Skips Adipurush Event In Tirupati; Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Attend Trailer Launch

The team of Adipurush is gearing up for the pre-release event to be held today (June 6) in Tirupati. A new trailer of the film will be launched, ahead of June 16 release. However, it seems like the film's antagonist Saif Ali Khan will not be a part of the promotional event once again.

The actor was recently snapped in Mumbai along with his elder son Taimur Ali Khan. He went to pick his son up from his football practice. Saif wore a pink kurta paired with white pants. In the photos, he could be seen walking with Taimur on the ground. Take a look at the photo below.

(Saif Ali Khan will not attend Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan aka Lankesh missing from all Adipurush events

(Saif Ali Khan has been missing from Adipurush's events throughout | Image: Twitter)

This is not the first time when Saif Ali Khan has missed an Adipurush promotional event. Earlier, he missed the special screening of the film's trailer in Hyderabad. Later, he gave the Mumbai film trailer launch a miss too. The actor has been missing from the prmotional events since the start including poster releases, song release and other events. Meanwhile, the film's lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have reached Tirupati for the new trailer launch.

Prabhas seeks blessings at a temple in Tirupati

(Prabhas seeks blessings at Lord Venkateswara temple | Image: Twitter)

Ahead of Adipurush's pre-release event, Prabhas visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati to seek blessings. Earlier this morning, he attended the Suprabadha Seva at the temple. Several photos of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, he was dressed in a white kurta paired with a dhoti and a red dupatta.

Adipurush pre-release event to begin at 9 pm

(Preparations for the pre-release event in Tirupati are complete | Image: Twitter)

The Adipurush pre-release event will be held at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event will begin at 9 pm on Tuesday (June 6). The event has been organised in Tirupati as it is be feasible for Prabhas fans to gather there in large numbers. For the unversed, Tirupati is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's manifestation Lord Venkateswara.

Adipurush director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar will also attend the event along with the entire star cast. Reportedly, almost 200 dancers and singers will be performing at the event. The designers have worked tirelessly to arrange the fireworks so that the fans can hear the sound of "Jai Shri Ram" as soon as they are set off. The film will hit theatres on June 16.