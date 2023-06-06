Prabhas Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Ahead Of Adipurush Pre-release Event

South star Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Adipurush. Ahead of the pre-release event of the movie, the actor made a visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The photos from his holy visit surfaced online earlier today and immediately went viral.

Prabhas attended the Suprabadha Seva at 2.30 am at the temple. In the shared images, Prabhas can be seen dressed in a white kurta and dhoti. The Baahubali star also donned a red stall with his ensemble. See the photos here:

(Prabhas at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati | Image: @SureshPRO_/Twitter)

(Prabhas wore an all-white ensemble for his temple visit | Image: @SureshPRO_/Twitter)

More about Adipurush pre-release event

(Streets of Tirupati are all decked up and ready to welcome the film's cast and crew | Image: Nishit Shaw/Twitter)

The Adipurush pre-release event will take place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati, later today (June 6). The film's story, which takes place in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, is based on the Ramayana. However, Tirupati was chosen as the location for the big event since it will be simple for spectators to get to. Additionally, Tirupati is dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu.

According to reports, director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar are also expected to attend in addition to the star cast of the film. There will also be 200 or so dancers and singers performing. The designers are working to arrange the fireworks so that spectators may hear the sound of "Jai Shri Ram" as soon as they are set off.

Adipurush to release in theatres on June 16

Adipurush plans to debut on June 16. The story of Lord Ram's voyage to Lanka to rescue his wife Goddess Sita from Ravana's captivity is told in this movie, which is set around 7000 years ago. With Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, Adipurush will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.