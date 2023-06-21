Saif Ali Khan Spends Family Time With Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh Amid Adipurush Backlash

Saif Ali Khan's Ravan look and portrayal in Adipurush came under fire. The actor was missing from the promotions as well but post release, he was snapped at a screening event with his sons Ibrahim and Taimur. Amidst the ongoing backlash over Adipurush dialogues and its VFX, Saif has managed to keep a low profile.

3 things you need to know

Saif Ali Khan has not been making public apperances amid Adipurush backlash. His pictures though were shared by Kareena Kapoor.

The Pataudi family spent some quality time together and enjoyed a morning stroll.

Kareena and Saif's sons- Taimur and Jeh- accompanied them on the outing.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor spend time with their sons

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of their quality time together. The photos featured the actress along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jehangir. The first photo offered a glimpse of the couple strolling hand-in-hand in a park. The actress opted for a striped shirt and denim pants. Saif, on the other hand, wore a black sleeveless jacket paired with black pants and a T-shirt. The second picture featured the couple with their sons as the family enjoyed a walk in the park. In a selfie, Kareena pouted for the camera.

(Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor spend time together | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

(Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their kids | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

(Kareena Kapoor clicks a selfie with her signature pout | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Adipurush controversy

The controversy surrounding Adipurush continues to escalate. Audiences have expressed dissatisfaction with the film's dialogues, especially those of Lord Hanuman. Following backlash, the makers decided to change them and issue new prints in cinema halls. Film's writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir received death threats, following which he was provided police protection. At the box office, the collections continued to dip on weekdays.