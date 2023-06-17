Saif Ali Khan Poses With Sons Ibrahim, Taimur In Viral Photo From Adipurush Screening

Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Adipurush, attended the screening of the film with his sons Ibrahim and Taimur on Friday (June 16) in Mumbai. Now, a picture of the Pataudi boys is doing the rounds on the internet. The actor played the role of Lankesh in the mythological-action drama. Others who were present at the screening were Kriti Sanon, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan.

Saif Ali Khan enjoys movie date with his sons

A picture from inside the theatre is going viral in which Saif is happily posing for a camera while his sons Ibrahim and Taimur are covering their faces. They all can be seen wearing 3D glasses. It seems they are watching the 3D version of the film. Saif and Taimur are twinning in blue ensembles, while Ibrahim can be seen in a black T-shirt paired with jeans.

Saif Ali Khan stayed away from the Adipurush promotions and launch events. At the film's screening, it was his first public appearance. It was his second collaboration with director Om Raut after the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Netizens hail Saif Ali Khan's performance in Adipurush

In the movie, Saif played the role of Lankesh. Soon after the film was released, the actor was trending high on Twitter, owing to his performance. A Twitter user called his performance "mind-blowing." "A standout performance by Saif ali khan in Adipurush. His acting is mind-blowing," read the tweet.

Another Twitter user called Saif's performance "superb" and added he portrayed the character with "intensity and conviction". The user added the hashtag "The best Raavan Saif."

Adipurush breaks all records at the box office on day 1

Helmed by Om Raut, the movie earned Rs 110 crore at the box office in India on the first day of its release. The worldwide collection stands at Rs 140 crore. The mythological action film also starred Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.