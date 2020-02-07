Saif Ali Khan's Next With Ali Abbas Zafar To Have Amyra Dastur As The Female Lead?

Amazon Prime is one of the most popular OTT platforms in India. From serving content like Mr.Maisel to The Family Man, it has been known to emerge as one of the most viewed OTT platforms in India. Amazon Prime keeps announcing the list of upcoming releases every month. In the recent past, it was announced that Saif Ali Khan is collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar in 2020 for an Amazon original series. Recently, it was announced that actor Amyra Dastur is also going to be a part of the series.

Amyra to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's next

According to reports by an entertainment portal, Amyra has confirmed the news. She said that she is doing the political thriller which is Ali Abbas Zafar’s next. The actor further added that it is an interesting script and got her completely hooked. She added that Saif Ali Khan is one of the finest actors and also appreciated his work and said that the kind of work he is doing is putting Bollywood on a global map.

The name of the show is not yet confirmed, however, according to media reports, it is tentatively known as Tandav. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Amyra, the series will also feature Gauhar Khan, Sunil Grover and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Amyra Dastur also informed that it is a ten-episode series where the characters will keep coming and going. She added that it is a dark, grey show which is every bit interesting.

Amyra made her acting debut with the movie Issaq in 2013. She was seen alongside Prateik Babbar. She was also seen in movies like Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajma Chawal, and Made In China.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Jawaani Jaaneman. He recently garnered major appreciation for his role in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released in 2020.

Image Courtesy: Amyra Dastur Instagram

