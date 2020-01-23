Saif Ali Khan Has Delivered Stupendous Performances In THESE Unconventional Movies

Saif Ali Khan has firmly established himself in the Indian film industry with his slew of offbeat as well as mainstream roles. The actor has worked in several Bollywood films now. Saif has worked in a variety of movies. He has played many characters in movies ranging from comedy-dramas to action flicks.

Throughout his career, Saif has taken up some challenging roles over the years. The actor is currently working for the film Tanhaji, in which he has a distinctive role. Let’s take a look. Below are some of the unconventional roles of Saif.

Go Goa Gone

Released in 2013, Go Goa Gone is a movie about a group of friends who are seeking fun on an island infested with zombies. The movie was quite different from a usual Bollywood movie and gained a lot of fan attention. This is the first zombie comedy flick in Bollywood. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan pretends to be a Russian gangster but is originally from Delhi.

Kaalakaandi

Released in 2018, Kaalakandi is a drama. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a guy who suffers from cancer and has one month left to live. He then goes on a rampage in a psychotic drug-fuelled spree and decides to live his life to the fullest. According to his fans, this is one of Saif's most outrageous and dangerous roles.

Baazaar

Baazaar is a 2018 crime-drama. It is a story of a stock trader who arrives in Mumbai and gets hired by a businessman to work for him. Saif plays the role of a notorious businessman, Shakun Kothari, and he plays it really well. The movie is quite gripping regarding its story about power and money.

Laal Kaptaan

In this movie, he played the role of a Naga Sadhu. Saif Ali Khan is one of those actors who can smoothly transition his role from a cop in Sacred Games to a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan. The movie is about his journey of revenge and deceit.

