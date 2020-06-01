Saif Ali Khan Turned Down Roles In These Popular Bollywood Films

Saif Ali Khan is among the popular actors in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actor has been part of many successful films in his career, like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum and Salaam Namaste. Over the course of his acting career, there are also several movies that were turned down by the actor. Let’s take a look at the list of films rejected by Saif Ali Khan.

DDLJ

Image credit: Stills from the film

The film brought actor Shah Rukh Khan to the peak of superstardom. It was reportedly first offered to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise as it originally involved an Indo-American affair. But filmmaker Yash Chopra was not very happy with the general theme of the film, therefore he modified. After some changes in the script, DDLJ was offered to Saif Ali Khan, but he turned down the role. Now, DDLJ is among the most successful films in Indian cinema and has also achieved cult status.

2 States

Image credit: Stills from the film

Karan Johar had reportedly first offered 2 States to Saif Ali Khan. He has also worked with the actor in films like Kal Ho Na Ho and Kurbaan. Johar thought that Saif was a great choice to play Krish Malhotra in the film. However, the actor refused and the film then reportedly went to actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan before Arjun Kapoor was recruited.

Race 3

Image credit: Stills from the film

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of this film franchise as he was the main protagonist of the first two films and both films were performed well at the box office. When the makers decided to make the third instalment, Khan was obviously the initial choice. But instead of being offered the lead role, Saif was offered a parallel lead along with superstar Salman Khan. Saif Ali Khan then declined the offer as he did not want to play the second lead given the fact that he had been the main protagonist in the first two instalments of the franchise.

Jugalbandi

Salman Khan had reportedly initially planned to make the film with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. However, before the film could be launched, a blanket ban was cast on Pakistani actors against working in India. The film then went to Saif Ali Khan. But the actor stepped down due to his busy schedule. Now it looks like Salman Khan has quashed the entire idea.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Saif was also reportedly approached for a role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Saif was offered a role in the film but he turned down the role. It was then played by Salman Khan. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now among the most popular movies in Indian cinema.

