Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Performance With Saif Ali Khan Ruled BO?

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have shared the screen space with the Saif Ali Khan for various projects. Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Saif Ali Khan for four projects, whereas, Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan have delivered two action flicks. Read on to know which on-screen jodi has ruled at the BO.

Deepika vs Katrina: Who's better with Saif?

Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan projects

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan marked their first collaboration with an Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The rom-com, released in 2009, managed to bag praises, and it is reported that the film took an estimated amount of ₹66 crores at the BO. Later, they were seen romancing in a drama film, Aarakshan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, among many others.

Reportedly, the critically acclaimed film closed its counter with ₹41 crores. After that, they joined hand for 2012 and 2013 releases, Cocktail and Race 2, which were their third and fourth collaborated ventures. Reportedly, Cocktail collected an estimated amount of ₹74 crores, meanwhile, Race 2's collection is around ₹93 crores.

Katrina Kaif-Saif Ali Khan

Abbas-Mustan's action-thriller flick, Race, introduced fresh on-screen pair as the leading actors Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu were seen romancing with Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. The film won the hearts of the audience, especially the one who enjoys watching action films, and the critics. Reportedly, it crossed the mark of a hundred crore and earned ₹60 crores at the BO, according to the reports.

Later, they joined hands almost after seven years for their second project, Phantom. It is reported that the film earned an estimated amount of ₹51 crores at the cash registers. The action-thriller received a mixed response from the critics and the audience.

Talking about the work front of the actors, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She will soon essay a pivotal character in Kabir Khan's sports-biopic '83. She has announced her other projects as well, including The Intern and a Shakun Batra's untitled project. On the other side, Katrina Kaif's last project, Bharat, was a commercial hit. In Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film Sooryavanshi, she will play the love interest of the lead actor Akshay Kumar.

