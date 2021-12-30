Saif Ali Khan Wraps 'Vikram Vedha' Lucknow Schedule, Poses For A Goofy Pic With Directors

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was shooting for his upcoming action film Vikram Vedha in Lucknow, has recently wrapped up the schedule. The actor shot for the action-drama after shooting for 19 days in the city. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the Pushkar and Gayathri directorial also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release theatrically on September 30, 2022.

The film is being bankrolled by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film VikramVedha. The original film that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles was also directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the schedule conclusion with a goofy picture of Saif Ali Khan along with the director duo.

Saif Ali Khan concludes the Lucknow schedule of Vikram Vedha

The 2017 flick followed the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram (played by Madhavan) chasing a gangster and a drug smuggler Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi), who eventually surrenders himself. The movie also starred Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles.

Earlier, Hrithik had concluded its action sequence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was excited about the release. Several pictures of the actor with the action director and stunt man were making rounds on social media. While sharing the stills from the shoot and posing with Roshan, they wrote "Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big 'Thank you to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn't have been possible without you @hrithikroshan."

The film is being touted as the country's first-ever aerial action drama. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan who was last seen in the latest film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari, will next be seen in the mythological drama Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial will feature him as Raavan, Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Apart from this, Hrithik on the other hand will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

IMAGE: Instagram/Sash0410705/ActorSaifAliKhan