'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan Completes Abu Dhabi Schedule, Saif Begins Lucknow Shoot

Actor Hrithik Roshan who was shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha in Abu Dhabi has finally wrapped up the schedule after 27 days. Post wrapping up the schedule, the makers have begun shooting for the next schedule with Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow. The news was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

Taran shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan with the director in Abu Dhabi and wrote, “'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK COMPLETES ABU DHABI SHOOT, SAIF BEGINS IN LUCKNOW... #VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan... The second schedule has begun with #SaifAliKhan in #Lucknow... 30 Sept 2022 release..”

The movie is being helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the Tamil action thriller, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The 2017 flick followed the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram (played by Madhavan) chasing a gangster and a drug smuggler Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi), who eventually surrenders himself. The movie also starred Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles. The Bollywood remake, which will also feature Radhika Apte in a significant role, is slated for a release on September 30, 2022.

Earlier, Hrithik had concluded its action sequence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was excited about the release. Several pictures of the actor with the action director and stunt man were making rounds on social media. While sharing the stills from the shoot and posing with Roshan, they wrote "Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big 'Thank you to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn't have been possible without you @hrithikroshan."

The film is being bankrolled by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte will also play a pivotal role in the movie. Meanwhile, Roshan will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Fighter. The film is being touted as the country's first-ever aerial action drama. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan who was last seen in the latest film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari, will next be seen in the mythological drama Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial will feature him as Raavan, Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

