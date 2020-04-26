Saif Ali Khan's 'Aarakshan' Interesting Trivia And Lesser-known Facts

Saif Ali Khan is known for his acting prowess and incredible performances in movies. The Bollywood actor has a firm footing in the film industry and is among the most influential actors of all time. Saif Ali Khan has worked in Bollywood for over three decades now.

Apart from movies, he has also starred in Netflix’s Sacred Games. The actor has played many characters in movies ranging from comedy-dramas to action flicks. He also starred in Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan. Let’s take a look at the movie’s interesting facts from IMDb.

Saif Ali Khan's Aarakshan facts

Ajay Devgun was the primary choice to play one of the lead characters, but due to the unavailability, the role was offered to Saif Ali Khan.

The picture of Krishna Raja in Amitabh Bachchan's office was to showcase that his principles are as strong as Krishna Raja.

The movie was wrapped up within 3 months in one long schedule in Bhopal.

Some had found the dialogues offensive and had spoken about removing these dialogues. Prakash Jha stood firm and defended that the film had no intention to offend any caste and got the film released with some moderations to the script.

Prakash Jha was planning this film 7 years before he started working on it.

This role was rather challenging for Saif Ali Khan as he is not used to speaking in pure Hindi.

Chhannulal Mishra agreed to sing for the movie.

Top-notch teachers were recruited to train the lead cast on how to make their characters more defined.

Seeing the success of Rajneeti, Prakash Jha wanted to recast Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in a film, but all of them opted out. Therefore Saif, Deepika and Prateik were roped in.

It was during the shoot when Amitabh found out that Prakash Jha' s cousin Piku Jha went to the same University as Amitabh in the early 1960s.

Manoj Bajpai worked with Amitabh after Aks.

