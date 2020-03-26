Saif Ali Khan Replaced Aamir Khan In 'Omkara'; Check Out Other Trivia About The Epic Film

Saif Ali Khan’s crime drama Omkara was adapted from Shakespeare’s popular novel Othello. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with actor Saif Ali Khan. The film, which was shot in a small town in India, went on to screen at several film festivals and even bagged a few awards. This movie marked the first negative role of Saif Ali Khan in a Bollywood movie, take a look at some other interesting trivia of the movie Omkara.

Interesting trivia of the movie Omkara

Aamir Khan was the first choice of Vishal Bhardwaj

Director Vishal Bharadwaj had first selected actor Aamir Khan for the role of Langda Tyagi. But due to some issues, Aamir Khan was replaced by Saif Ali Khan to play the role. This built tension between the duo for a few days but they later patched up and are in good terms today.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Will Surely Leave You In Splits With These Shayaris

Saif Ali Khan was asked to shoot naked for a scene

In one of the scenes in the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen standing in shadows, looking at the mirror. Director Vishal Bhardwaj suggested Saif Ali Khan to do the scene naked, for it to look artistic and beautiful. To this, Saif Ali Khan replied that he was ready to do it as long as the director directed him naked. The topic ended then and there.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Channels Her 'desi' Avatar As She Suggests Home-remedy For Better Immunity

Two other stars were considered for the role of Bhaisaab

Naseeruddin Shah was seen playing the role of Bhaisaab in the movie Omkara. Actors Om Puri and Anupam Kher, both were considered for the role but eventually, Naseeruddin Shah was finalised.

Aamir Khan was supposed to co-produce Omkara

It was reported that Aamir Khan had suggested the idea of the film to director Vishal Bhardwaj. Everything was finalised and Aamir Khan was all set to co-produce the film as well as play the role of Langda Tyagi. But since Vishal Bhardwaj finalised Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan stepped out of the scene.

The title of the name was decided by the public

For the title of the film, there was a contest open to the public. Three names were shortlisted and the general public had to vote by sending out a message. The three names were Omkara, O Saathi Re and Issak. The public voted for Omkara.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Dons Chef's Hat During Coronavirus Quarantine, Whips Up A Tasty Breakfast

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Twins In Black With Saif Ali Khan, Old Photo Surfaces Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.