Saif Ali Khan's Light-hearted Movies To Binge-watch On Amazon Prime

Saif Ali Khan has had a remarkable journey in Bollywood. Some of Saif Ali Khan’s movies have been trending on Amazon Prime. Here are some of Saif Ali Khan’s hit movies to watch on Amazon Prime.

Saif Ali Khan’s latest movies to watch on Amazon prime

Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring debutant Alaya F and actor Tabu, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jawaani Jaaneman was a recently released film. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, this film follows the life of a father and daughter, who meet after years. Saif Ali Khan was seen as the father to debutant Alaya.

Salaam Namaste

Directed by Siddhart Anand, Salaam Namaste starred actors Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The story of Salaam Namaste follows the life of Nick and Amber who fall in love and decide to be in a live-in relationship. When Amber gets pregnant, there's a huge twist in the story. Salaam Namaste has been considered as one of the best films of Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Amrita Singh Puts 'Kala Teeka' On Sara Ali Khan Before A Photoshoot

Hum Tum

Hum Tum starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. Hum Tum is the story of Karan Kapoor, a cartoonist and Rhea, who meet on a flight and separate after the journey, but destiny keeps bringing the two together.

Also Read: Laal Kaptaan Trailers: Saif Ali Khan Seems To Be A Deadly Assassin

Chef

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef was a remake of an American film with the same name. Chef stars Saif Ali Khan along with actor Padmapriya Jankiraman. It follows the life of a chef, Roshan Kalra who loses his dream job as a chef and decides to open a food truck, learning life lessons along.

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Starring Rani Mukherjee along with actor Saif Ali Khan, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic was a fantasy film. Saif Ali Khan is shown as a lonely industrialist who gets the responsibility of four orphans after he mistakenly kills their parents. This is another light-hearted movie of Saif Ali Khan you can watch.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan Give Major Father-daughter Goals

Also Read: Was Saif Ali Khan Involved In Getting Sara Ali Khan On Board For Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.