Saif Ali Khan's 'Salaam Namaste' Has Some Hilarious, Thought-provoking Dialogues

Salaam Namaste is a romantic comedy helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie was released in 2005 and stars Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Javed Jaffrey, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. Salaam Namaste is among the top Saif Ali Khan movies of all time and is popular for its comedy. The movie was also a hit at the box office.

This romantic comedy had several dialogues which became popular. Let's take a look at some of the dialogues from the film. Below are some of the best dialogues from the movie Salaam Namaste.

Dialogues from Salaam Namaste

Main perfect nahi hoon, tum perfect nahi ho aur zindagi kabhi perfect nahi hogi ... par tum mere liye hamesha perfect hogi

This dialogue explains that no one is perfect. Nothing and no one in this life is perfect other than the ones we love.

Sachchai recipes ki tarah hoti hai ... kuch batane mein mazaa hai, kuch chupane mein

This dialogue explains that truth is like a recipe. Sometimes, it is good to share some and sometimes it's not.

Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante

This dialogue states that the memories of violence cannot be silenced with words.

Do tarah ke Indians hote hai ... ek jinpe tum bharaso nahi kar sakte ... aur doosre jinhe tum bardaasht nahi kar sakte

This dialogue explains that there are two types of Indians: One kind are those who cannot be tolerated and one is those who cannot be trusted.

Inke logic ka joh switch hai na woh hamesha off rehta hai ... aur agar galati se kabhi on bhi ho gaya ... toh regulator joh hai na hamesha zero pe hi rehta hai

This dialogue explains about logic. This is a funny dialogue from the film.

Rehna hai raho, jaana hai jao ... I don't give a crocodile's ass

This dialogue is from a sad sequence from the movie. At this point in the film, Saif Ali Khan did not even care who stays and who leaves.

