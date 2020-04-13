Saif Ali Khan's 'Salaam Namaste' Has Some Hilarious, Thought-provoking Dialogues

Salaam Namaste is a romantic comedy helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie was released in 2005 and stars Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Javed Jaffrey, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. Salaam Namaste is among the top Saif Ali Khan movies of all time and is popular for its comedy. The movie was also a hit at the box office.
This romantic comedy had several dialogues which became popular. Let's take a look at some of the dialogues from the film. Below are some of the best dialogues from the movie Salaam Namaste.
Main perfect nahi hoon, tum perfect nahi ho aur zindagi kabhi perfect nahi hogi ... par tum mere liye hamesha perfect hogi
Sachchai recipes ki tarah hoti hai ... kuch batane mein mazaa hai, kuch chupane mein
Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante
Do tarah ke Indians hote hai ... ek jinpe tum bharaso nahi kar sakte ... aur doosre jinhe tum bardaasht nahi kar sakte
Inke logic ka joh switch hai na woh hamesha off rehta hai ... aur agar galati se kabhi on bhi ho gaya ... toh regulator joh hai na hamesha zero pe hi rehta hai
Rehna hai raho, jaana hai jao ... I don't give a crocodile's ass
