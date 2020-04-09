Alaya F And Saif Ali Khan's Funny Incident At The Wold Cup 2019 Is Unmissable

Ever since Alaya F made her big debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from being known for her performances, Alaya F is also known for her witty replies during interviews and bond with her co-stars. Here is a throwback to the time, when Alaya F revealed a funny incident she had with Saif Ali Khan during the Cricket World Cup.

Talking about the match day to a leading daily, Alaya F said that she was just three days away from shooting for the film and it was the second time she was meeting Saif Ali Khan. Prior to that, she had met Saif while getting introduced to the team of Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya F narrated an incident from the event, where, out of the blue, Saif Ali Khan told her that if one works hard, the film works and if you don’t the film would be a mess. Alaya F confessed that she was taken aback by the statement and laughed out loud, however, she added that Saif Ali Khan was always there to help her and guide her throughout the shoot of Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya F added that she felt grateful.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya F in Bollywood.

