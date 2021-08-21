Saif Ali Khan's Sister Shares Adorable Pictures Of Nephew Jeh As He Turns Six Months Old

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a few pictures of the latest addition to the family, Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh. Saba posted two pictures of her nephew as he turned six months old on Sunday. One of the pictures she uploaded also featured Taimur.

Saba Ali Khan posted a collage of two pictures on the occasion of Jehangir turning six months old. The collage included a black and white picture of Taimur with his younger brother. Jeh can be seen in Taimur’s arms. The other picture from the collage sees Taimur looking down at Jeh. Saba accompanied the pictures with the caption, ‘Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh.’ She also added two stickers to the picture that read, ‘six months.’

See Saba Ali Khan’s story here

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share an adorable picture. She can be seen carrying her six-month-old kid in the picture and kissing his head. Calling Jeh her ‘life’, she wrote, ‘Love, happiness, and courage to you always ❤️❤️❤️ Happy 6 months my life ❤️’

Saba Ali Khan frequently takes to social media to share special pictures from her family album. She recently posted a childhood picture of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and revealed what her ‘first cell phone’ looked like.

The caption read, ‘Sara..."my first cell phone!" 😉 Knock knock...? Who's there ..? Hellooooo..media? Come back in 20 years ..I'm going to be famous! 😎❤️😁’ Saba also often shares pictures of other children from the family including Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently on a holiday in the Maldives. Kareena has been sharing several updates from her trip, including some flawless selfies that netizens are going gaga about. She also recently launched her own self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, in which the actor opens up about her pregnancy and motherhood journey.

Picture Credits: Kareena Kapoor - Instagram