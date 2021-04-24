Saina Movie Available On Amazon Prime Video, Here's How You Can Watch The Film

Saina is a biopic about ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra. The movie premiered digitally on Amazon Prime Video, a month after its theatrical release. The film, directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, was released in theatres on March 26. Chopra expressed her delight that the film would now be available to a global audience thanks to its release on Amazon Prime Video.

The film released on Amazon Prime Video on April 23, 2021, and is available to watch for Amazon Prime users only. To gain access to watch the film, one will have to subscribe to Amazon prime via the app or online. If you sign up for a monthly membership, your membership fee is â‚¹129 per month. The cost of an annual membership is â‚¹999. Once subscribed, users can enjoy watching Saina and many other much-acclaimed shows and films.

Vijay Subramaniam, director, and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a media statement that the streamer was elated to release the film on the OTT platform. Vijay also revealed that it is an inspiring story of a real-life champion, backed up by Parineeti Chopra's impressive performance and Amole Gupte's great direction, making this film an ideal addition to our content offering. He also stated that they are pleased to offer their customers the option of watching the latest Hindi blockbuster movies from the safety and comfort of their own homes, not just in India but around the world.

Saina plot

This is the true story of Saina Nehwal, India's top badminton player who once held the world number one ranking. The film follows Saina from her childhood in Haryana to her move to Hyderabad, where she meets the coach who changes her life. The film is about her triumphs as well as her setbacks. It depicts a sports personality's inspiring journey through personal and professional life.

Saina movie cast

The film star Parineeti in and as Saina. Apart from her, the film also stars Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Eshan Naqvi as Parupalli Kashyap, Meghna Malik as Usha Rani Nehwal in pivotal roles. Actors such as Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal, Tawhid Rike Zaman, Sharrman Dey and Sameer Bassi in supporting roles.

Image Source: Amazon Prime YouTube