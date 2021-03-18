Saina's 'Main Hoon Na Tere Sath' Review: Armaan-Amaal's Song Recreates 'Bol Do Na' Magic

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film Saina's second song, Main Hoon Na Tere Sath, was dropped by the makers on Thursday. The romantic number released four days after the anthem song Parinda won the hearts of the audience. Popular singer Armaan Malik gave his voice to brother Amaal Malik's music.

Saina song Main Hoon Na Tere Sath:

While the first song, Parinda, focused on the character's wish to not soar like a bird in the sky but become the sky, Main Hoon Na Tere Sath is all about how her love bloomed on the court with Kashyap Parupalli. The song talks about how an individual keeps the happiness of their love on priority. The main chorus of the song is all about the promise an individual makes to the person we love the most, which is - no matter what the future has in store, they will stand strong for each other. Meanwhile, the second bit of the song narrates the feelings of a person, who has recently fallen in love.

What works and what not?

If you fall into the category of listeners who enjoys slow and soothing music, this song can hit the on-loop list. The song, sort of, recreates Armaa-Amaal's previous collaboration, like Azhar's Bol Do Na Zara and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani's Kuch Toh Hai. The music may sound similar to the previous tracks, the lyrics add a pinch of freshness to its overall performance. And, of course, the song also gives a brief peek into Saina and Kashyap's blooming love story on the court of badminton. Interestingly, the song convinces that not Saina, but it was Kashyap who went the extra mile to make his end meets for Saina.

Saina cast & other details

Earlier, the sports-drama film was scheduled to be released in 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed. The Amole Gupte directorial is all set to release on March 26, 2021. Along with Parineeti Chopra and Eshan Naqvi, the film will also feature Manav Kaul, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal, and many others in pivotal characters.