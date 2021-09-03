Saira Banu Diagnosed With Acute Coronary Syndrome, Months After Dilip Kumar's Death

Veteran actor Saira Banu has been diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome as confirmed by Hinduja Hospital's doctor. After the death of her husband Dilip Kumar on July 7, the actor was reportedly not keeping well and her health deteriorated. She was moved to the Mumbai hospital on August 28 and was being treated for breathlessness. After being admitted for a couple of days, the doctors have diagnosed Banu with a heart problem.

Saira Banu health update

Currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, the doctors informed PTI that her cardiac arrest tests were performed after which she has been diagnosed with acute 'coronary syndrome.' The doctors have insisted the 77-year-old actor to get a CAG (coronary angiogram), however, Saira Banu has refused to give her consent for the procedure. According to the doctor, ''Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography.''

The veteran actor has also been diagnosed with depression as reported by another doctor in charge of her. The doctor stated, ''She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home.'' According to the latest reports, the veteran actor might get discharges from the ICU.

What happened to Saira Banu?

The news came after the death of her long ailing husband Dilip Kumar's death on July 7 this year. According to ANI, the actor complained of breathlessness and issues related to blood pressure on August 28. She was promptly admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ward. According to ANI, ''Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today.''

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 after working in films, Sagina and Gopi, together. The veteran actor was one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema from the 1960s to the 70s. She has forged an enviable track record in her career with numerous blockbusters under her belt.

(Inputs from PTI)

IMAGE- PTI