Saira Banu Says Dilip Kumar Used To Tease Her Whenever She Wore Salwar Kameez

Saira Banu, who recently joined Instagram, posted an old photo in which she is seen with her late husband and Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. She also revealed some fascinating aspects about their relationship. In her latest post, she mentioned that Dilip Kumar preferred to see her in sarees instead of salwar-kameez.

Saira Banu made her Instagram at the age of 78.

She made her debut on the death anniversary of Dilip Kumar.

In her first post, she paid tribute to her late husband.

Dilip Kumar preferred to see Saira Banu in sarees

Saira Banu shared that Dilip Kumar mostly wore white shirts, particularly in a Jodhpuri collar style. However, at her request, he agreed to incorporate some color into his wardrobe. She stated that one day, he surprised her by wearing a yellow shirt, which she had expressed a liking for.

(Saira Banu recalls an incident about Dilip Kumar | Image: Saira Banu/Instagram)

The late actor then playfully teased Saira, pointing out his rare shift from white attire. In return, he requested her to wear "fluffy organdy sarees" as he believed they made her look more substantial and graceful compared to salwar-kameez outfits. The veteran actress shared that Dilip used to jokingly compare salwar-kameez to school uniforms. "Not salwar kameez that makes me want to send you to school again," she wrote in her caption.

(Saira Banu shares Dilip Kumar preferred to see her in sarees instead of salwar-kameez | Image: Saira Banu/Instagram)

Saira Banu's Instagram debut

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on the death anniversary of her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Her first post featured Dilip's favorite Urdu couplet. She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and love she received from well-wishers and friends worldwide. "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time," she wrote in her caption.