Sajid Nadiadwala To Release Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria’s 'Tadap' Trailer This October

The cinema halls are reopening in Maharashtra from October 22. The news comes as a sigh of relief for the filmmakers whose film releases were on halt due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Recently, as the box office is expected to flood with back-to-back releases, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is also gearing up for the theatrical release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Tadap. He will also be unveiling the theatrical trailer of the film which is led by debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria on October 27.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to unravel the trailer of his upcoming love story on October 27. The film is a love story waiting to unfold on screens in the most exciting way with a fresh pair of debutants, Ahan Shetty, and Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria. Sajid asserts that the audiences are in for a lovely treat.

Earlier when Ahan's first look from the film was unveiled on the social media handles, many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the intriguing film. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati. Backed by Sajid and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is penned by Rajat Arora. The musical score of the film is taken care of by Pritam.

Sajid had signed Ahan Shetty in the year 2016, and announced his launch in the year 2018 with the official remake of Telugu hit flick, RX 100. The film went on floors in the year 2019 and was waiting to announce its theatrical release last year. However, the film got delayed owing to the ongoing novel COVID pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. On August 24, Sajid took to his Twitter handle and announced that the film will be hitting the big screens on December 3 this year.

Sharing the joyful news of his son's debut, Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter and dropped the poster of the film. He captioned it as, 'Dear Son, a dad’s chest swells with pride at every milestone of his own. Your patience pays off finally when your 1st film arrives #03rdDec2021. Proud of you & wish you the best. Thanks to @NGEMovies '#SajidNadiadwala' @WardaNadiadwala.'

Dear Son, a dad’s chest swells with pride at every milestone of his own. Your patience pays off finally when your 1st film arrives #03rdDec2021. Proud of you & wish you the best. Thanks to @NGEMovies #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala #MilanLuthria #AhanShetty #TaraSutaria #Tadap pic.twitter.com/rT7isKORYC — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 26, 2021

Image: PR