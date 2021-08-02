Sakshi Tanwar Shares Her Experience On Working With Manoj Bajpayee In 'Dial 100'

Sakshi Tanwar will be sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta for the crime thriller movie Dail 100. Sakshi Tanwar recently opened up about her experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming movie. In the interview, she revealed that she had met Bajpayee for the first time when she was a college student.

Sakshi Tanwar on working with Manoj Bajpayee

Talking to Indian Express about her experience on working with Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar said that not many knew that when she was in college in Delhi, Manoj had come to take a workshop at her college. She added that he was in a way, her first director as he worked with them on a play titled Madam, where Sakshi was playing the lead. Sakshi added that it took her 30 years to share the screen with him.

Sakshi also spoke about her co-star Neena Gupta and said that she took the role in the movie mainly because she would get ti to share the screen with Neena. Tanwar continued and said that Neena was someone she had always admired and apart from being a great actor she was also a wonderful and warm person.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Tanwar was last seen on screen in the web series Mission Over Mars. The series focuses on four feminist scientists who through their brilliance and dedication chart the journey of the Indian Space Agency's Mars Orbiter Mission.

More about Dail 001

features Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer who gets a distress call from Neena Gupta’s character Seema Palwa. As he tries to help her, the officer realises their past connect which has now put his wife (Tanwar) and their kid in danger. The thriller, directed by Rensil D’Silva, will start streaming on August 6 on Zee5. While talking to ANI about the upcoming movie, D'Silva said, "Dial 100 is a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film which unfolds in one night. This movie would not have been the same without the involvement of the powerhouse star cast and I am so glad that we were able to do this together. The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end."

