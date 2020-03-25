Salim Khan Opens Up About Salman's Jail Time; Says He Felt 'guilty' To Even Drink Water

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has had his own tryst with the law. In 2019, his father Salim Khan opened up on how his family dealt with it. In an interview, the Bollywood lyricist claimed that he felt guilty even drinking water at home when his son (Salman) was in jail. Stating that there is 'no provision' in law for parents of those accused, the questions as to what wrong the parents had done? "How hurt will they be when their child is punished, what are they being punished for? We felt guilty even while drinking water and using AC because we were thinking about his conditions in the jail". He also spoke about how his eyes were full of tears when he went to meet the Tubelight actor in the Jodhpur jail, and when they referred to him as "343 qaidi number".

Meanwhile, writer Salim Khan who has written Bollywood classics like Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baaraat with co-writer Javed Akhtar just recently celebrated his 84th birthday. Father to megastar Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma, Salim Khan's birthday was evidently an important occasion for the family as they posted heartfelt posts to celebrate Salim Khan's birthday. Atul Agnihotri, the son-in-law to Salim Khan, shared a rare photo of the renowned screenwriter with Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar to send him birthday wishes.

