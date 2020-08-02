Did You Know Salman Khan Accidentally Hit Nawazuddin Siddiqui During The Shooting Of Kick?

Salman Khan made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1989 romantic drama movie Main Pyar Kiya and hasn’t looked back since. The actor has appeared in over 70 movies as a lead since then and has worked with many other acclaimed actors. Salman Khan's work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely noted and the two actors even share a great rapport with each other, off-screen. During their appearance on a talk show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that Salman Khan accidentally hit him during the shooting of their movie, Kick (2014). Read on to know more details:

Salman Khan accidentally hit Nawazzuddin Siddiqui?

Salman Khan and Nawazzudin Siddiqui have acted together in a couple of movies, and is also known to share a great bond off-screen. The two had appeared on India’s most watch talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, together while promoting their then-upcoming movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). While having a candid chat with the host, Kapil Sharma, he asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui if he was ever scared about playing the villain opposite Salman Khan, because he is so tall and well-built.

To answer the question, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he was not all that scared because he knew that even if Salman Khan hit him, he has nothing to lose but people will attack him. The actor also revealed that he did get hit by Salman Khan, by mistake, during the shooting of Kick where Salman Khan had to throw a heavy object at him. Nawazuddin said that he has a mark of that even today. Siddiqui said that it is then that he decided he will only play the character of Salman Khan’s friend next time and not the villain.

Later, Salman Khan said that before the shooting of Kick, just as he got to know that Nawazzudin Siddiqui was playing the negative lead character, he asked the director if someone else will come from his side for the climax scene that had a lot of action and fighting. When Salman Khan was told that he had to fight Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he said he thought to himself that his entire character will become negative. When the makers decided that they cannot have a hand-to-hand fight with each other, they were looking for a weapon to fight. The ideas of the weapons they came up with included objects like knife, scissors, nail-cutter, pin, and many others.

