Salman Khan And Other Bollywood Celebrities With Their Pets; See Pictures

Bollywood celebrities share a special bond with their pets and are not left untouched by the pet love. From taking the kitties and pooches on vacations to posting adorable pictures with them online, the celebrities are always celebrating their pets. Take a look at Bollywood actors who love their pets and never forget to click pics with them.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has owned two German Shepherds who were named as Okie and Cleo. The much-loved dog Okie lived till the age of 14 and died in the year 2014. His son Aarav was very close to Okie. Also, Browse through Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram feed and you will always find the writer’s mild-mannered German Shepherd Cleo make a special appearance.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s pet labrador, Dude Sharma, become an Internet sensation when the actress posted a video of herself singing in front of him. Apart from sharing videos and photographs of Dude on Instagram, Sharma also urged her followers, during Diwali last year, to observe a 'PAWsitive' festival. Her husband Virat Kohli is also a dog lover and often shares pictures with him.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram posts show that she is a massive animal lover. Apart from the dogs, fish and cats she has at home in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline also goes ga-ga over her Persian kitty named Miu Miu. The two seem inseparable in their adorable pictures.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra’s love for animals is quite evident. He shares a great bond with his pet dog Boxer and calls him his best friend. Not only does Sidharth post pictures of Boxer on social media, but the duo has also promoted a film together on Instagram, and shot a number of animal welfare campaigns, too.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha loves spending time with her dog Shyloh, who is a Lhasa Apso breed. She believes that Shyloh is a stress-buster for her. The actor’s Instagram feed has plenty of happy moments of Shraddha and Shyloh cuddling. She makes it a point to take her pet for a walk 2-3 times a week.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan owns a Labrador Retriever called Mowgli, a Neapolitan Mastiff called Mylove and a French Mastiff called Veer. The actor also had two French Mastiffs named Myson and Myjaan, but his pets passed away in 2009. Salman often shares loving pictures of his pets sleeping on his social media accounts.

